Three shot outside Queens shopping plaza; one struck in face: NYPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three men were shot outside of a shopping plaza Saturday, police said. (Credit: Citizen)

ROCHDALE VILLAGE, Queens — Two men were shot in the back and another man was shot in the face outside a Queens plaza Saturday, police said.

The shootings happened after 3 p.m. outside of the Rochdale Village Shopping Plaza on Baisley Boulevard, police said. One of the victims was shot in the face, and the other two were shot in the back.

Police did not have the conditions or injury statuses of any of the victims.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens mentorship program changing lives

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in attempted robbery

Deadly Queens fire: Man and woman killed when fire rips through Fresh Meadows apartment

Queens pizzeria closing down after 50 years

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter