Three shot outside Queens shopping plaza; one struck in face: NYPD

ROCHDALE VILLAGE, Queens — Two men were shot in the back and another man was shot in the face outside a Queens plaza Saturday, police said.

The shootings happened after 3 p.m. outside of the Rochdale Village Shopping Plaza on Baisley Boulevard, police said. One of the victims was shot in the face, and the other two were shot in the back.

Police did not have the conditions or injury statuses of any of the victims.

