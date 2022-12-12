NEWARK, NJ – MAY 13: People walk by a police car in downtown on May 13, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Newark on Sunday night and two of the victims were also involved in a car crash, officials said.

Officers found one victim near Edison Place and Mulberry street while responding to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other victims were found as they attempted to flee the scene, officials said. The vehicle they were fleeing in was involved in a crash at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

All three men were reportedly in stable condition as of Monday, authorities said. Officials did not share additional identifying information on the victims.