NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Three lucky New Yorkers won big money in the Powerball draw on Wednesday night.

According to the New York State Lottery, three third prize tickets, each worth $50,000 for the March 30 Powerball drawing, were sold in New York. A second prize ticket worth $1 million was also sold in Manhattan.

No first prize-winning tickets were sold for the $207 million jackpot. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 3-7-21-31-37 and the Powerball was 11.

The three tickets were purchased at the following locations:

E Smoke and Convenience on Rosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights

Jay Cards and Gifts on Merrick Road in Copiague

Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 16.

New York Lottery’s next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 11 p.m. with the top prize estimated to reach $222 million.