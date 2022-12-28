NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of users reported Twitter access issues on Wednesday night.

There were more than 10,000 reports of outages as of 8:10 p.m. ET, per DownDetector. On Twitter, which worked for some, TwitterDown trended.

The desktop site logged some users out of their accounts. When trying to log back in, some people received an error message.

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again,” a Twitter message to users read.

Some noted they were able to access Twitter on mobile devices, but were not able to access the desktop version of the site.

Elon Musk has not tweeted about any issues. There have also not yet been any tweets explaining the problem from the official Twitter support account.