An aircraft flies past the control tower as it prepares to land at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, May 25, 2015. (TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US.

As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, there were 52 canceled flights on Sunday, according to FlightAware. There were also 171 delays.

Over at LaGuardia, there were 41 cancellations. There were also 53 delays.

Newark Liberty International had the largest number of cancellations of big airports in the New York City area. There were 55 cancellations for flights out of the airport as os Sunday evening, according to FlightAware. Another 159 were delayed.

In Upstate New York, the airport in Buffalo was shut down because of weather conditions. It’s closed through Tuesday morning