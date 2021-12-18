Third woman accuses ‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

Chris Noth, seen here at HBO Max’s premiere of “And Just Like That” in early December, has denied all of the allegations. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A third woman has come forward with accusations of sexual assault against “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth.

The woman, who spoke anonymously with the Daily Beast, was identified by the pseudonym “Ava.” Ava told the outlet she had met Noth while working as a hostess and singer at a New York City restaurant in 2010, when she was 18 years old. Her job, she said, was to stand outside the restaurant and lure customers inside before giving performances.

Noth visited the restaurant multiple times while Ava worked there, and was “always intoxicated,” the article stated. One night, he offered to sing duets with Ava, but later groped her at his table, and pulled her into his lap while “pressing me onto his erection,” she told the Daily Beast.

At the end of her shift, she claims Noth cornered her in a manager’s empty office where she was gathering her pay. Despite her protests (“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying no,” she said), Noth proceeded to kiss her and pull down her tights, at which point he touched her tampon, according to the accusations. She said she hoped “that would be the end of it,” but Noth continued to grope her, so she moved to a chair to try to push him away with such force that her “limbs hurt in the morning,” according to Ava.

Ava claims she eventually convinced Noth that they should meet up “somewhere else,” so he arranged to send a car for her, and bring her back to his apartment. She went home, and did not reply when he tried to contact her.

Friends of Ava’s — including the author of the article, who claims she attended the same school as Ava — say she told them of the alleged assault immediately after it happened in 2010.

Noth continues to deny these allegations, as well as those put forth by two other women who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

“The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” Noth’s representative told People in response to the Daily Beast article. “As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Just prior to the allegations, Noth had appeared in the debut episode of “And Just Like That,” a follow-up series to “Sex and the City” streaming on HBO Max. However, his character — Mr. Big — died in the show’s first episode after a strenuous workout on his Peloton bike — a plot twist unbeknownst to Peloton at the time. The company responded to the shocking twist, clarifying that Big’s “lifestyle choices” were to blame for his cardiac event, and not the Peloton workout. Shortly afterward, Noth appeared in a viral ad for Peloton, which has since been pulled.

Both women who shared accusations with The Hollywood Reporter said Noth’s recent appearance in “And Just Like That” prompted them to come forward.