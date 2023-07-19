NEW YORK (PIX11) — With massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs, some people are trying to increase their odds of winning by chipping into office lottery pools.
However, there’s a chance things could get messy if your office were to win the lottery. Here are some tips to keep in mind when organizing an office lottery pool.
- Name a leader who is in charge of buying the tickets
- Be clear on who plays, how you cash it in, who to tell, and how much everyone gets
- Decide whether to take the lump sum or the payout over time
- Draft a contract to lay it all out. Make sure everyone signs it
- All participants should have copies of each ticket before the drawing
Find more tips on what to do if you win the lottery here.