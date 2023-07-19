NEW YORK (PIX11) — With massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs, some people are trying to increase their odds of winning by chipping into office lottery pools.

However, there’s a chance things could get messy if your office were to win the lottery. Here are some tips to keep in mind when organizing an office lottery pool.

Name a leader who is in charge of buying the tickets

Be clear on who plays, how you cash it in, who to tell, and how much everyone gets

Decide whether to take the lump sum or the payout over time

Draft a contract to lay it all out. Make sure everyone signs it

All participants should have copies of each ticket before the drawing

