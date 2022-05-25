CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair tried to steal one of New York-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s paintings — valued at approximately $45,000 — from a Manhattan gallery May 14, police said Wednesday.

The suspects — a man and a woman — entered the 10th Avenue gallery at about 5:25 p.m., and tried to steal the Basquiat painting once inside, police said. They were unsuccessful.

The two suspects were last seen walking northbound on 10th Avenue near 28th Street, according to police. They are both described as being between 20 and 30 years old, and both the man and woman are believed to have “an unknown European accent.”

The woman was last seen wearing a navy coat and a brown backpack. The man was last seen wearing a maroon/gray sweatshirt, black pants, red sneakers and a gray backpack.