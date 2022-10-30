Lynda Garraway went missing in Queens on Oct. 29, 2022. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — The family of a 68-year old woman with dementia was pleading for information Sunday after Lynda Garraway vanished during a trip on the “A” train near the Rockaway Boulevard Station in Queens.

Missing poster for Lynda Garraway (NYPD)

Garraway was heading toward Far Rockaway when she disappeared.

“I’ve e-mailed 26 major NYC media outlets to broadcast my missing mother-in-law on the news,” the woman’s daughter-in-law, Rachel Caroline, wrote on Facebook. “Please share this post!”

The family said Garraway was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 29, about 5:35 p.m. on the “A” train. She was wearing a black jacket with a brown and cream fur hood, they said, along with grey wool pants, white Nike sneakers, a white hat, pink purse, and carrying a NY football shopping bag.

The family asked anyone with information to contact NYPD Detective Daniel Gallagher at (718) 712-2279 or the Detective Borough Queens South at (718) 969-5005 and shared an NYPD poster seeking information.

The family posted several photos, including one of Garraway with her son, Wendell Hayde.

Police said Garraway is five feet one inch tall and weighs about 168 pounds.