OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A woman was last seen leaving her house in Parlin, N.J., around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Diana Mendez-Gonzalez, 21, is assumed to have gone to her classes at Felician University. Police said she did not show up to work at Bubba 33 in Old Bridge at 6 p.m. Her family found her car in the parking lot at the restaurant. While her car was in old Bridge, her phone was pinging in Chicago.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Belgio at (732) 721-5600 x3141 or pbelgio@oldbridge.com.