BROOKLYN — More than a decade ago, a 7-year-old vanished while taking out the garbage.

Sunday marked Patrick Alford’s 19th birthday. He disappeared from the Spring Creek Development on Vandalia Avenue in East New York on Jan. 22, 2010. NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said police have never given up in their search for Alford.

There’s a $13,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information helping officers to find Alford, Detective Leiddy Zuber with the Missing Persons Squad said. On top of that, there’s a private reward fo $250,000.

Alford was living in a foster home when he went missing.

After that January day, the NYPD searched 9,000 apartments, interviewed 14,000 people and dredged the waterways near the Spring Creek Towers. Officers also looked into convicted sex offenders living nearby. Nothing panned out.

A federal lawsuit was filed against New York City and various social service agencies accused of failing to safeguard Patrick.