NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Virginia teen who’s been missing since March may be in New York City or New Jersey, according to police.

Destiny Ayala-Patterson, 16, was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan on March 28 in Chesapeake, Virginia. On Monday, Chesapeake police provided an update that Destiny may be in the either New York City or Trenton.

Nexstar’s WAVY reported on April 17 that Chesapeake police tracked down the owner of the sedan Destiny was seen getting into before her disappearance. The man cooperate with police, but Destiny wasn’t found with him, WAVY reported.

At the time, Chesapeake police did not consider Destiny endangered and classified her as a runaway, WAVY reported. However, the teen’s parents are worried for her safety.

Destiny’s parents said their daughter has dealt with mental and behavior issues. She had previously run away from home three times but always returned home quickly, WAVY reported.

“My message to my daughter is, if you can hear me and you know that we’re looking for you and you feel that maybe you’ve messed up too bad to come home or there’s no come back from this, I want you to know you can always come home, and you’ll always be our girl,” said Destiny’s mother, Cristina Figueroa-Patterson.

Destiny is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dark hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse and blue jeans.

If anybody has seen Destiny or has any information about where she is, contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161 or call 911.