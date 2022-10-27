CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — The family of a missing Queens woman with dementia is desperate for the public’s help in finding 71-year-old Juana Colon Pichardo, who was last seen just before noon Monday on a street corner in Corona.

Surveillance video provided by law enforcement sources showed the woman wearing a black jacket, white-flowered skirt, and navy blue leggings, as she walked with an umbrella near a barber shop on 102nd Street and 42nd Avenue.

“My mother is very quiet. She knows us, but she can’t remember directions or phone numbers,” Colon Pichardo’s daughter, Angie Colon, told PIX11 News Wednesday night.

Colon said her mother, who lives on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, came to New York from the Dominican Republic 25 years ago.

She said her father brought her mom to Corona by bus on Monday to visit their son, who works in a barbershop there. At one point, Colon said her mother wanted to buy some fruit for her granddaughter. Colon Pichardo hasn’t been seen since.

A silver alert was issued by New York State, asking for help finding Colon Pichardo, who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. Colon said her mother was diagnosed with dementia about two years ago.

The NYPD’s 107th Precinct is handling the case because Colon’s home is within the precinct’s jurisdiction in Queens.