Officials asked for help locating men who went missing while sailing from NJ to Florida. (Coast Guard)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two men headed by boat from New Jersey to Florida have been reported missing, Coast Guard officials said Sunday.

Joe DiTommasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 64, left New Jersey from Cape Bay, authorities said. They were headed toward Marathon, Florida.

Their boat, Atrevida II, was last seen in Oregon Inlet, NC on Dec. 3, officials said. The boat may have stopped in Morehead City, NC. It’s a 30-foot Catalina with white sails and a bluish-purple hull.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the missing boater, call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.