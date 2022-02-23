THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The parents of 15-year-old Jamie Martinez were hoping the police and social media could help them find their missing daughter, who left home Monday afternoon near East 173rd Street and Minford Place in the Bronx and never came back.

“When she left Monday, she was normal,” Migdalia Martinez, the mother of Jamie and 12 other children, said.

The family’s children range in age from 4 to 31.

“She asked for permission to visit a school friend,” the mother added.

Unfortunately, Migdalia didn’t know the friend’s name, and her daughter didn’t come home Monday evening.

Jamie Martinez is a student at Bronx Envision Academy, her mother said, and “she literally goes from my home to school, and from school to home.”

Migdalia Martinez and her husband, Justin, have been married 31 years and are desperate to bring Jamie home. They filed a police report with the 42nd Precinct on Tuesday.

The couple also did a “live” video with Citizen App to get the word out.

The mother told PIX11 News she had been flooding her daughter’s phone with messages since Monday. On Wednesday, she received a text from her daughter’s phone saying, “I’m okay, Mom.”

When the mother wrote back and asked her daughter to leave a voice message, so she’d know the teen was safe, the mom claimed she received no response.

“There was no clue she was going to do this,” the mother said.

When PIX11 News asked the mother what kind of social media platforms her daughter is involved with, Migdalia Martinez said she was active on Snapchat; however, Midgalia doesn’t know what her daughter’s username is.