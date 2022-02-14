RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — The last known sighting of Emily Gallant, a 30-year-old mother of two young boys from Bangor, Maine, was at a police precinct in Ridgewood, Queens in early August 2021.

Lt. Eduardo Benjamin of the Holden Police Department in Maine told PIX11 News he searched a database and found she was arrested for “unauthorized use of a vehicle.”

Back in 2017, Gallant had been working at a Subway franchise in Holden, before she went to New York at some point in 2018 and ceased most contact with friends and family.

“She had spoken to me before about some problems she had with illicit drugs,” Benjamin said, recalling the times he visited the Subway store to pick up lunch. “She was on a good path, she had a job, and she was moving her life forward.”

But Gallant’s mother, Lisa Reed, said she witnessed her daughter’s spiral into heroin addiction that started when Emily was in her early 20s.

“She got help, she went into treatment, and she was doing well,” Reed told PIX11 News from her home in Bangor. “And then she chose to start dating a drug dealer and start using drugs again.”

Reed is raising Gallant’s oldest son, who is 11. The boy’s younger brother, age 8, is living with his biological father and doesn’t have contact with the family.

“These kids have suffered,” Reed said, her voice shaking with anger as she accused her daughter of “walking away from them, like they’re nothing.”

Benjamin observed, “Sometimes, addiction changes the way your brain is wired, so you become somebody that you’re not.”

Gallant has a stepsister, Kimberly Becker, by way of her father that always called Emily “Buddy.”

“It’s sad, because she’s one of the most talented and creative people I know,” Becker said.

It’s an assessment Gallant’s mother would agree with.

“She’s a fantastic human being when she’s not on drugs,” Reed said of her daughter. “She cares about others. She’s a lovely, lovely human being.”

Tanya Hyson went to school with Gallant and the two shared an apartment for a time while they worked at Subway together in Holden, Maine.

“She hasn’t read any of my messages through Facebook since October 2020,” Hyson said. “I’ve probably sent 200 messages and she hasn’t read a single one of them.”

When Gallant’s mother contacted Hyson in late July 2021, the friend made a decision to file a missing persons report in Holden, Maine. Hyson was concerned about some talk she was hearing about Gallant’s situation in New York.

“I had spoken to a couple of people that said she was mixed up with people down there that were asking her to do things she didn’t want to do,” Hyson told PIX11 News. “I mean, it could be human trafficking, I don’t know … Those two guys are in jail now … and she’s still nowhere.”

Kimberly Becker said anytime she tried to send Gallant a bit of money to leave New York, plans got messed up.

“I bought her a bus ticket to come home, and it was like, ‘She missed the bus,'” Becker recalled.

Becker told PIX11 News her eldest brother had died from an opioid overdose, a trend that’s impacting New England and practically all parts of the United States, where more than 100,000 people fatally overdosed in 2021.

“It’s horrible up here in Maine,” Becker said. “You now, everyone thinks Maine is a vacation land, a quiet little state. But the opioid crisis here is high.”

Lisa Reed said she is honest with her oldest grandson that his mother disappeared, and no one knows where she is right now.

“We talk about how we feel here,” Reed said. “And he knows it’s okay to be sad about it.”