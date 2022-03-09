BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD Tuesday night released a photo of an older man they’re hoping the public can help identify.

The man is about 70 years old, and he’s looking straight at the camera in a room at Kings County Hospital, belted securely in a chair and dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, with a blue face mask under his chin. Police said the man was found Sunday night outside 4522 Church Ave. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. An ambulance crew took him to the hospital.

When the NYPD released his photo, it noted, “He is currently unidentified and is unable to give medical staff or police information about himself.” The NYPD then gave a description of the man, saying he’s approximately 5’4″ and about 125 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).