WEST HAVEN, Conn. (PIX11) — A Connecticut father on Friday was desperate to find his 15-year-old daughter, Laura Rodriguez, two days after the high school sophomore disappeared with a new boyfriend she met in the Bronx.

“My daughter was a straight-A, honor roll student,” Diosel Rodriguez told PIX11 News. “My daughter recently lost her grandfather. She was very close with him … Everything just took a turn around since October.”

According to Rodriguez, he moved with his daughter to West Haven, Connecticut from the East 176th Street and Grand Concourse section of the Bronx six years ago.

“I grew up in the Bronx. I know the violence of the area,” Rodriguez said. “I just wanted to give my daughter a better environment, better schooling.”

Rodriguez said his only child was a member of the Honors Society of America, but her grades slipped after her grandfather’s death and after she met the boyfriend near her mother’s Bronx home.

“She wanted to be a nurse practitioner,” Rodriguez said. “She had goals.”

Rodriguez said Laura’s mother has three other children, and his daughter was commuting to the Bronx on the Metro-North Railroad after her grandfather died. He said Laura disappeared with her boyfriend on Wednesday, March 9.

The boyfriend’s mom “had to call the cops on him. He tried to break the door of her apartment two days ago,” Rodriguez said.

He said a missing persons report was filed with the 46th Precinct in the Bronx and also with the West Haven Police Department. Rodriguez said he believes his daughter’s despair over her grandfather’s death led her to bad influences.

“We tried to help her grieve through it,” Rodriguez said.