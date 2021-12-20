The Missing: Cryptic Instagram message has LI family fearing for man who disappeared in May

BRENTWOOD, NY — Epifanio Colon went shopping at Burberry’s in Manhattan as Mother’s Day weekend was starting in May and then returned to his girlfriend’s apartment in East Islip, more than 40 miles away.

Her ring camera showed Colon, 30, leaving at 7:19 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and that’s the last anyone has seen of him.

“We took action that Saturday night,” Colon’s sister, Angelica, told PIX11 News this week. “His girlfriend was actually calling the hospitals, calling a lot of his friends.”

Colon’s unsettling disappearance took a disturbing turn four days later, on May 11, when his gray BMW was found parked on 116th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens–which is a straight run on the Southern State Parkway to the Van Wyck Expressway, 35 miles away from Brentwood, where Colon’s family lives.

That same day, Colon’s sister learned his girlfriend got a cryptic message on Instagram from someone claiming to know what happened to Epifanio Colon.

Angelica Colon was able to get the Instagram user’s phone number and made a call

“He supposedly got shot three times,” Angelica Colon said.

Now, the missing persons case has turned into a homicide case, even though there’s been no sign of Colon.

“It’s been seven months,” Colon’s mother cried in Spanish, during an interview with PIX11 News. “My family hasn’t been at peace.”

Rosa Claros, Colon’s mother, has eight children; Epifanio is the fourth of eight. The worried mom is an immigrant from El Salvador who gave birth to most of her children in California and then moved to Brentwood, Long Island 21 years ago.

“Bueno persona, good boy,” Claros said of her fourth child.

Colon’s sister said he used to work part-time at a mechanic’s shop, “and he used to let people borrow money for a little bit.”

When PIX11 News called the Suffolk County Police Department about Colon’s case, the response was short: “There are no updates at this time, he has not been located.”

Angelica Colon said her brother was well-known in Brentwood and well-liked.

“Out of all my siblings, he’s the nicest one, I would say,” she said.