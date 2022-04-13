THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD was asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning to find Christopher Morgan of the Bronx, who is just 11 years old.

Morgan was last seen in his family’s home on Walton Avenue in the Bronx at 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a light blue shirt and navy pants with black and white sneakers, similar to the outfit he’s wearing in the photo provided by police, seen above.

Christopher Morgan is 4 feet, ten inches tall and weighs about 108 pounds, with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).