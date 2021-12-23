The Missing: Ahmir Jordan, 13, left charter school Monday and didn’t go home

The Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing teen Ahmir Jordan

Ahmir Jordan was last seen Dec. 20, 2021 in Brooklyn (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn —  A 13-year-old student at a Brooklyn charter school was still missing Thursday after he left classes Monday afternoon just before 2:30 pm.

Ahmir Jordan attends Excelsior Charter School, located at 856 Quincy Street.  His family lives on MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Jordan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.  He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers when he was dismissed from school on Monday.

The teenage student was carrying a brown backpack.

One poster on Facebook said Jordan was seen catching a B47 bus with a friend.  

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC police shoot, kill man they say ran at them with knife

Police shoot and kill man with knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn: NYPD

Officers fatally shoot alleged armed man in Brooklyn: police sources

61 years since Brooklyn airline crash

French bulldogs practice skateboard tricks at Brooklyn parks

Administration for Children’s Services hopes families, kids feel more comfortable in new Brooklyn facility

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter