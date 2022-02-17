The Missing: 15-year-old Massachusetts girl may be hiding in Brooklyn churches

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Farley Kegbeh drove more than four hours from Worcester, Massachusetts Wednesday evening, hoping to find his 15-year-old daughter at a fundamentalist Christian church on Bedford Avenue near Fulton Street.

“They told me my daughter is in there,” Kegbeh told PIX11 News outside the small, brick church. “I don’t know what is in there!”

Kegbeh, his brother and several friends started banging the lock on the black gate outside the church, hoping someone would open the door. They were ultimately disappointed.

The men were clutching flyers emblazoned with a photo of Kegbeh’s daughter, Sue Paye, who has been missing since Jan. 9. Kegbeh said his daughter has been watching online videos connected to an organization called Deeper Life Bible Church since she was 14. This is the fourth time she has left home.

“The first time she took off, she went to Texas,” Kegbeh told PIX11 News. “That’s what she told me!”

The exasperated father said he’s been to New York twice to try and retrieve his daughter. Whenever she speaks to him, she quotes the Bible, he added.

Kegbeh’s brother, Wallace, joined the teen’s father for the trip to New York. The two brothers are part of a tight-knit, Liberian community in Worcester. They originally immigrated from Africa.

“I think she’s been brainwashed,” Wallace Kegbeh said of his American-born niece. “I think she’s been brainwashed, and I think someone is directing her what to do.”

Deeper Life Christian Ministries, also known as Deeper Life Bible Church, was founded in Nigeria by Dr. W.F. Kumuyi in 1973. Women of the church are encouraged to dress modestly, many of them covering their heads and wearing long skirts and blouses.

Sue Paye had radically changed the way she dressed and no longer looked like a typical, American teenager, her father said. She “trashed” all the clothes he had given her, Farley Kegbeh added.

“She’s very smart in school,” Kegbeh said, “but when she started with the religion thing, she don’t have the passion for school anymore.”

Farley Kegbeh and Sue Paye’s mother split up when Sue was a baby, and the father said she stayed with him for many years. The dad said in recent years, the teen was living with her mother.

Kegbeh said the mother’s friend may have introduced his daughter to the Deeper Life Bible Church.

Buckley Michel, a local community advocate who founded “Men & Women’s Foundation to Stop the Violence,” has been volunteering in the search for Sue Paye.

Michel said he checked out a Brooklyn spot where a credit card belonging to the teen’s mother had been swiped.

“I went to the restaurant, where they said the card was used,” Michel told PIX11 News.

PIX11 News visited the Deeper Life Bible Church, located on Saratoga Avenue and Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Dr. Kumuyi’s name is featured on the sign outside. Yet, when PIX11 News reached out to a posted telephone number, a man said it was the “wrong church.”

A woman named Fola opened the door of the church when PIX11 rang the bell, but said she didn’t see the teen at all.

The Worcester Police Department is the lead law enforcement agency on Sue Paye’s missing persons case.

Lt. Sean Murtha of the Worcester PD said the teen appears to have left home voluntarily, but the department is treating the case as a “high priority” due to her age.