The Missing: Mom of 12-year-old who vanished begs ‘Don’t call her phone’

Cops released images of 12-year-old Brielle Burns of the Bronx who went missing after a call with her mother Jan. 10, 2021 (PIX11)

THE BRONX – The tearful mother of 12-year-old Brielle Burns, who vanished after doing a FaceTime call with her mom Tuesday, begged the girl’s friends not to call Brielle’s phone, as police try to pinpoint the missing girl’s whereabouts.

“Right now, the focus is on the ‘A’ and ‘C’ lines, because that’s where we’re getting a lot of pings,” the mother, Lavayisha Burns, said during an emotional FaceBook Live.

“Detectives are working very hard; they’re doing their job,” the mother added, as her voice shook.

“Please don’t call her phone,” the mother cried. “Calling the phone is messing it up,” referring to the police investigation.

The initial NYPD notice about Brielle Burns’ disappearance said the girl was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Monday leaving her home on Stebbins Avenue in the Bronx.

Later, the NYPD flyer being circulated said the girl actually last had contact with her mother during the FaceTime call at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The 12-year-old is described as a slim 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, waist-length jacket with white letters “APPE” on it, black pants and black Uggs.

The mother said her daughter wears her hair in “criss cross” knots and was also carrying a pink Calvin Klein purse.

Lavayisha Burns ended her FaceBook Live appeal by crying, “Find my baby. That’s it.”