HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) – Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl and her 2-month-old baby who both went missing in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Maria Martha Flores-Chavarri and her baby, Marvin, were last seen leaving their home in Hackettstown around 4 p.m., according to police. They were possibly heading to the Dover and Morristown area.

Maria is 5 feet tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair. Baby Marvin is 2 feet tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Maria should have a duffel bag and a black book bag filled with diapers and clothing, authorities said.

Anyone with information to help locate Maria and Marvin should call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.