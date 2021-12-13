Teen couple reported missing after taking train from LI to Manhattan: police

Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, both 15 years old, were last seen boarding a Manhattan-bound train at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, police said. (Credit: Suffolk County PD)

MANORVILLE, N.Y. — Police on Long Island launched a search for two teenagers who were last seen boarding a train to New York City late last week.

Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, both 15 years old, boarded a 3:11 p.m. train to Manhattan at the Ronkonkoma train station on Thursday, police said.

The teens, who are from Manorville, were reported missing Thursday night.

They may have been spotted together in Times Square, police said.

Police described Abolafia as white, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police described Catalano as white, about 5 feet tall and 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Lil Peep” and black sweatpants.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or Seventh Squad Detectives at 631-852-8752.

