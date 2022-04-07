WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Fifteen-year-old Kal-El Ramos was last seen leaving his apartment at NYCHA’s Woodside Houses at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning — and never returned. This would normally be the time when most children in his building were heading out to school.

The teen is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was wearing a Polo red, blue and white jacket, along with khaki pants and blue Nike sneakers.

The building where Ramos lives is located on 31st Avenue in Woodside, near 50th Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).