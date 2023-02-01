STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island girl and her two younger brothers have been missing for days, police said Wednesday.

They were last seen at their Hill Street home in the Stapleton Houses around 8 a.m. on Jan. 25, officials said. They were reported missing the next day.

Each of the siblings has brown eyes. An NYPD official said it’s believed they ran away from home.

The youngest, Anzel Bousted, is 12, police said. He went missing alongside 15-year-old brother Jaelen Bousted and 17-year-old sister Zairy Rivera.

Zairy Rivera (Courtesy NYPD)

Anzel Bousted (Courtesy NYPD)

Jaelen Bousted (Courtesy NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).