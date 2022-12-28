STATEN ISLAND — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Staten Island on Friday morning, police said.

Christy Valentin was last seen leaving her Mariners Lane home around 7:00 a.m., according to the NYPD. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).