Update: The children have been found and are safe, the NYPD announced on Tuesday. Their names and photos have been removed from the story because they are juveniles.

Original story —

HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two young siblings were reported missing in Harlem on Monday evening, police said.

The 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister were last seen near West 145th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Both children are about 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh around 100 pounds, police said. The boy was last seen wearing a green leather jacket and white sneakers. The girl was dressed in a pink jacket and black pants with white stripes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).