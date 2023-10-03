QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens boy and his younger sister have been missing for days, police said.

11-year-old Colleen Rahmam-Smith and 12-year-old Carl Smith were both last seen leaving their home in Queens on Monday around noon, police said.

Colleen is described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with a medium build. She has brown eyes and black hair in braids with a blue streak. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt.

Carl is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with a slim build. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).