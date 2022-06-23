RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mom and a father from Suffolk County are among the parents worried about six teens who left a residential treatment center Monday in Ridgewood and didn’t come back.

“They gave me a copy of the kids running out of the building,” Tiffany Johnson, the mother of 15-year-old Jahqwell Johnson, said, referring to video footage she viewed at Outreach House.

Outreach House bills itself as a facility that is “building healthy lives” and aims to help young people, 12 to 18, who have behavioral issues.

Referring to the only girl who was among the six teens, Tiffany Johnson said, “In the video surveillance I saw, she was with my son and another kid.”

The time stamp on the surveillance image indicates the teens walked out of the treatment center at 7:51 a.m. on Monday.

The teenage girl, 17, lives with her mother in College Point. Her father spoke to PIX11 News from his job in Suffolk County Thursday.

“I went to the program,” the dad, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

The dad said “they gave me a hard time” when he asked to see the surveillance, but he finally screened the footage and said he saw his daughter leaving.



(L-R) Franklin Heredia, 14, from Staten Island (Credit: NYPD) and Jahqwell Johnson, 15, from Ozone Park, Queens. (Credit: Family handout)

When PIX11 News called the NYPD about the case, they sent a photo of another teenager from the facility reported missing, Franklin Heredia, 14, who is from Staten Island.

Tiffany Johnson, who’s from Ozone Park, said counselors at Brookdale Hospital recommended Outreach House as a facility that could assist her son. Johnson said she brought him there on June 14.

“It’s a three-to-six-month program,” Johnson said. “The hospital told me it would be a good place for my son.”

Tiffany Johnson said she filed a missing persons report with officers from the 104th Precinct in Queens.

PIX11 News reached the program director for Outreach House, Melvin Swain, on Thursday.

When asked about the missing teens, he responded, “I can’t confirm or deny anything involving the program.”

“There are HIPPA laws involved,” he said, referring to privacy laws that surround medical care. “I suggest you talk to the parents.”