NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A New Jersey teacher from Morris County has been missing since early June.

Lara Emanuele, 46, did not return to her work on June 7. Her vehicle was found the next day in a hotel parking lot on Howard Boulevard. Her cellphone was also left behind, police said.

Though surveillance footage shows Emanuele exiting her vehicle and leaving of her own free will, authorities are concerned for her well-being. Currently, her disappearance is not considered to be suspicious.