NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for a 20-year-old Queens who went missing Monday, officials said.

Phillip Kozlova was last seen in front of 611 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan at around 7 p.m. Monday, police said. He is autistic and non-verbal.

Police said Kozlova is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray knit cap, a dark green hooded jacket, blue jeans, a black backpack, and black boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).