NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager from Queens has been missing for nearly a week, police said on Thursday night.

Garbriela Vargas, 15, was last seen at her 97th Street home near 32nd Avenue on Friday morning, officials said.

She’s about 5 feet tall. Vargas has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple coat and gray pants.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).