FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Luis Osorio is just 12 years old, and the boy was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy Nike backpack, police said Thursday.

His age, slim build, and small stature (5’4″) have police in the 101 Precinct concerned about his welfare. The black Adidas jumpsuit police described has a white stripe on it, and Luis was wearing a white polo-style shirt.

The Queens Borough President’s Office called attention to the search for the boy, telling PIX11 News he is on the autism spectrum and is said to have a fascination with trains.

The alert about his disappearance was sent out to media organizations around 12:54 a.m. Thursday. As of the late afternoon, police told PIX11 News Luis has not been located.

The photo circulated by the police department showed Luis wearing a rose-colored Gap Classic sweatshirt with maroon letters; he was looking intently at the camera with a serious expression on his face.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).