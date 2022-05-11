POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) – The mother of 20-year-old Jordan “Jae” Jones, a high-functioning man with autism, appealed for the public’s help in finding him, ten days after his disappearance.

“We didn’t learn until May 2 that somebody saw him May 1,” Sharley McIver, Jones’ mother, told PIX11 News Wednesday.

The concerned mom, who is a social worker, said her son was walking on Main Street in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, May 1, and may have been upset about a recent, romantic disappointment.

“He said hello to a friend,” the mother said. “He went into a store and then came out.”

That was the last time anyone saw Jones, who always wears black, long-sleeved clothing, even when it is warm outside. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build.

“His clothes have absolutely no name brand,” his mother said. “The buckles on his boots clink when he walks.”

“Probably the most distinct thing about Jordan, he never looks hurried,” McIver said. “He walks very intently and purposefully.”

Jones also doesn’t make eye contact.

“He has a very deep voice,” the mom added. “My sister calls him Barry White,” a reference to the late singing icon.

Jones’ 21-year-old sister told their mother she last saw Jae at home on Saturday night, April 30. Jones works as an associate film editor with The Trolley Barn, a gallery space in Poughkeepsie.

On Sunday, May 1, Jones’ sister said she texted him and he didn’t respond, which wasn’t unusual. Then, at 7:30 that night, she became concerned and checked his room.

“She saw his phone on the desk and his wallet,” Jones’ mother said.

Regarding the phone, “He left it home and he wiped it,” the mother noted. “He reset it, so you couldn’t see any of the history.”

Jones’ mother managed to get the phone logs from Verizon since the two of them share an account. The logs revealed Jordan Jones had spoken to an ex-girlfriend Saturday. When the mother contacted her, the young woman said she told Jones she was dating somebody new. The mother said her son also belongs to an online “gaming” community, with his apps attached to his personal computer.

“The game was still on,” the mom said, “and his content was still open. He was active in chats. The mother said she reached out to people in the gaming community, but his online friends said they hadn’t heard from him.

Sharley McIver told PIX11 News that her son is “not the type to share his feelings or explicitly show emotion.” But she said her son had a romantic heartbreak a couple of years ago.

McIver organized a search party with family and friends last Saturday in Poughkeepsie, which has expanded to other towns and cities like Peekskill, Newburgh and even Albany.

“Everybody is searching constantly,” McIver said.

McIver said her son doesn’t get aggressive and doesn’t have any “stimming” behavior that is sometimes associated with people on the autism spectrum.

“He is very well-liked by all of his peers,” Jones’ mother said.