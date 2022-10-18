PRINCETON, N.J. (PIX11) — The search is on for a Princeton University student who has gone missing.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was first reported missing Monday night. She had not been seen since early in the morning on Friday.

Ewunetie is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and light brown complexion. She was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall. If you know where she is or where she could be, you’re asked to call the Princeton University Department of Public Safety at 609-258-100.

“Obviously, it’s heartbreaking,” said Princeton University junior Laura Esguerra. “It hurts, it really does … Hopefully she’ll be back safe.”

Princeton University issued an alert on its website and in an email to all students. Esguerra was one of the students to receive that email.

“It is a good reminder, we have to watch out for each other we have to make sure to check on her friends,” said Esguerra, “especially after midterms. It’s a hard week, it’s a hard time for everyone mentally and physically. I truly hope it doesn’t come down to that, but it is a good reminder to check in on your friends after a hard week.”

Princeton University is currently in fall recess. Classes are set to resume next Monday.