THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said.

Jamari Perry, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Louisiana Avenue at around 9 p.m., police said. She is described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).