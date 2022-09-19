Police are searching for Bronx teen Aviana Thompson, who went missing Sunday, officials said, (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a missing Bronx girl who left behind a note that sparked concern about her safety and mental health, according to the NYPD.

Aviana Thompson, 14, was last seen leaving her home at 2405 Crotona Ave. on Sunday at around 6:55 a.m., police said. The teen is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with dark eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.