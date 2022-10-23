Police are searching for Larisa Tokar, 77, who went missing Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a 77-year-old Brooklyn woman who went missing on Saturday, officials said.

Larisa Tokar was last seen in Tompkins Square Park between avenues A and C at around 2:15 p.m., police said.

Tokar is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with a light complexion, medium build, gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers, police said.

