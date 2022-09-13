An 82-year-old man was reported missing by police. He was last seen leaving his home in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old man was reported missing last Thursday, police said on Tuesday.

Anthony Riddick, a resident of Prospect Lefferts Garden, was last seen leaving his home at around 1 p.m., according to officials. He was described by police as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds and with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt and black sweatpants. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).