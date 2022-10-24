RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — When PIX11 News visited the Suffolk County house where 12-year-old Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen, we noticed all the trucks and cars parked out front and the large number of children’s bicycles stored in the backyard.

But the woman who answered the door at the Pond Road home in Ronkonkoma said she was the only one home.

“The mother’s at work,” the woman said in halting English about the 12-year old’s mom.

The woman told us the girl’s mother was from Honduras and lived in the basement with the missing girl.

Suffolk County detectives said Madeline Rivera-Cordon left the tan house about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and never came back. Investigators believe she could be somewhere in Brentwood, Central Islip, or Patchogue in Suffolk County, where she has acquaintances.

A missing 12 year old is never a good scenario in the current, cultural climate. We have done repeated stories on gang members preying on adolescents as young as 12. Many girls who go missing are lured away from home by online predators.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Madeline Rivera-Cordon are still largely unknown. But an off-duty NYPD police officer who lives diagonally behind her house was troubled by her disappearance.

“I had seen a lot of cars there, but I do not know how many people live there,” Ferhat Fidan told PIX11 News when we rang his doorbell.

He told us he did not recognize the missing girl’s photo.

“I have not seen the girl at all,” Fidan said. “Ever.”

Fidan said he had seen children playing in the backyard but didn’t know how many actually lived there.

“I’ve seen more cars than usual there,” Fidan said, “But maybe they had guests over.”

PIX11 News also noticed a large, white recreational vehicle parked in the backyard, indicating more people were possibly living there, but no one answered when we knocked on the RV’s door.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Madeline Rivera-Cordon is asked to call 911 or the Fourth Squad Detectives in Suffolk County at (631) 854-8452.