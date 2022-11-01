GUYANA (PIX11) — An officer with the NYPD went missing in Guyana, police confirmed Tuesday.

Officer Gladstone Haynes was on vacation when he disappeared. He was visiting Orinduik Falls on Sunday and may have drowned, local media reported.

“We are assisting the State Department and local authorities with their investigation,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

Members of the Guyana Defense Force Special Forces and local police were also searching for Haynes, local media reported.

Haynes works out of the NYPD’s 70 precinct, according to public records.