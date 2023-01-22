NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday.

The then 7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. The boy was living in foster care with his younger sister, Jayleen, after the children were removed from the Staten Island household of their biological mother in late 2009.

The foster mom, Librada Moran, told investigators that Patrick was with her when she put out the trash on the 11th floor of 130 Vandalia Avenue in Spring Creek Towers. She said after she briefly turned her head, the boy had disappeared.

Investigators initially suspected the biological mother, Jennifer Rodriguez, was involved in the disappearance and they questioned her extensively at a police precinct. But Rodriguez, who was struggling with depression and substance issues at the time, passed a lie detector test.

The NYPD released an updated sketch of Alford, who is now 20 years old. He has a scar on his left eyebrow, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).