NEW YORK (PIX11) — An autistic teen from California was reported missing while visiting New York City on Wednesday, police said.

Connor Lian, 16, was last seen in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral around 5:00 p.m. before he became separated from his family, authorities said.

Lian responds to the nickname “Red.”

He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall. Lian has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray puffer coat, a black long-sleeved shirt, brown shoes, and tan golf half with the “121st U.S. Open – Torrey Oines” logo.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).