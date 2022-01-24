NJ mom, 2 young kids missing; authorities concerned over wellbeing

Cheng Hsiao (left) and her two children, Ethan (center in yellow and with red hat) Ian (right) were reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, and there is concern for their wellbeing, NJ authorities said (Morris County Prosecutor’s Office)

MONTVILLE, NJ (PIX11) – Authorities have launched a search Monday for a New Jersey mother and her two young children. Officials said there is concern for their wellbeing.

Cheng Hsiao, and her two toddlers, 3-year-old Ethan and 2-year-old Ian, were reported missing on Sunday. They were last known to be at their Towaco, Montville family home on Saturday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It is believed that they left their residence between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The 39-year-old mother is described to have black and and brown eyes and is about 5 feet 2 inches. Her two children are described to have black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with Montville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-257-4300 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285- 2900. Callers seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

