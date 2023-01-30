LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – The brother of CUNY law student Jordan Taylor, who disappeared more than three weeks ago, said surveillance footage has turned up showing the 29-year-old walking slowly past the Goldman Sachs building in Lower Manhattan at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

“He was walking past the Goldman Sachs building, heading uptown,” the brother, Alton Taylor, told PIX11 News Monday. “He didn’t have his coat on. He still had on his black and red argyle sweater and his white mask.”

Alton Taylor said the family had been a bit concerned about Jordan’s emotional health. Jordan Taylor was waiting for the results of his final exams in December during his first semester as a law student at CUNY in Long Island City.

Jordan Taylor’s wallet was found near the Goldman Sachs building at 200 West St. later on the morning of Jan. 7, with his money and credit cards still inside. The site is not far from Battery Park, and Alton Taylor told PIX11 News he returned to the area on Sunday looking for any sign of his brother.

The Missing Persons Squad has taken over the case, according to the family. Alton Taylor said detectives told him they were trying to access the WhatsApp messenger on Jordan Taylor’s phone, which was found uptown in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan.

The family learned that Jordan Taylor had in the past visited the Q nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen, which made some headlines after patron John Umberger was fatally drugged with lidocaine and fentanyl back in May after leaving the club. Investigators believe a robbery ring targeted Umberger. Alton Taylor said investigators told him surveillance video didn’t show his brother going into or out of the club on Jan. 6 or Jan. 7.

Earlier this month, PIX11 News visited the Hustle Barbershop on Hillside Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, where Jordan Taylor went for a haircut shortly before disappearing. The barber who tended to him recalled he seemed “a little off” and left before the haircut was finished.

Jordan Taylor’s case is now being followed by the Black and Missing Foundation, based in Washington, D.C. Taylor once worked on a political campaign for New York’s lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.