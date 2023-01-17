NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark.

They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover of Morristown, and her girlfriend, 29-year-old Destiny Owens, of East Orange. The couple has been missing for two weeks.

Imani’s mother, Shantia, said her daughter mentioned she was at Newark Penn Station during a call made from a stranger’s cell because she lost her own phone.

“The last time I had a conversation with Imani was Dec. 31. I said, ‘Is anything going on?’ I said, ‘Where are you?’ And she said, ‘Mommy, I’m alright. I just want to say I love you and happy New Year,'” said Shantia Glover.

Newark police issued a missing persons alert for Imani, which included an update of sorts. Imani was last seen a few days later – on Jan. 4 — inside the Jimmy Jazz store on West 125th Street in Harlem.

The East Orange Police Department’s Detective Bureau referred PIX11 News’ inquiry into Destiny’s case to the Chief’s Office, which did not answer the station’s phone call.

Kason Little of the Black Lives Matter’s Elizabeth chapter helped organize Tuesday’s outreach effort.

“We need to make sure we are working day in, day out to help bring them back home. Make sure they are safe and unharmed,” said Little.

Both mothers say it is completely out of character for their daughters to go more than a day or two without texting or calling.

“I just hope somebody sees her and reaches out to me and lets me know where my baby is. I just want to hear her voice. I just want to know she’s OK,” said Tamika Owens.

Shantia Glover is hoping the added exposure this missing persons case will lead to a happy ending.

“I just want to see my baby. I just want to be able to feel her touch, to know she’s fine. If anyone knows where Imani is at, please tell me. Please let me know,” said Shantia Glover.

Imani Glover stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has multiple tattoos.

Destiny Owens stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has long brown braids.

If you have any information, please call the Newark Police Department’s tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.