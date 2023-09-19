NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old New Jersey boy who was reported missing on Friday, police said Tuesday.

Brayden Killings, of Newark, was last seen in the 100 block of Badger Avenue at 4:45 p.m. Killings is a frequent runaway and suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), police said.

The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hooded sweatshirt with white logos and lettering, and gray and green shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.