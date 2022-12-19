UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September.

Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD.

“The NYPD has NO LEADS. Drexyll disappeared without a trace, with no phone use, no bank activity, no use of his metro pass, and without even his I.D.,” Drexyll Tolstoy’s mother, Kellie Tolstoy, wrote in a GoFundMe post.

The Tolstoy family is trying to raise $10,000 to travel from Detroit to New York City to search for Drexyll.

“Drexyll is kind, soft spoken, loves animals, and is missed greatly by his loved ones. He has NEVER gone without contacting his family or friends,” Kellie Tolstoy wrote. “We are afraid that something bad has happened, and we need to find him.”

Drexyll has been known to frequent the area of West 32nd Street and Broadway, according to the NYPD.

Drexyll is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has tattoos on his arms and neck, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).